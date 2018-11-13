Amrapali Dubey photos: Bhojpuri sensation known for her sensual moves and expressions in movies, took to her Instagram handle to share her latest photos. The stunning lady of Bhojpuri film industry posed for her picture with her rumoured boyfriend Dinesh Lala Yadav aka Nirahua and close friend Akshara Singh after celebrating Chhath Puja 2018.

Amrapali Dubey photos: Bhojpuri sensation is all set to entertain her huge fan following with an upcoming project starring her rumoured boyfriend Dinesh Lala Yadav aka Nirahua and Akshara Singh. Dressed like a bride, Dubey simply slayed in her outfit as she posed for a photo. The hottie who is known for her killer dance moves and sultry photos, took to her Instagram handle to share some sexy photos of her in the Chhath Puja avatar. With Sindoor in the forehead, long dropping colourful earrings and red-yellow saree, Amrapali looked beautiful.

Amrapali Dubey who made her acting debut with Nirahua Hindustani in 2014, is jam-packed with 5 projects that include Nirahua Hindustani 3, Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural, Sher Singh and Bidai 2. Well, Amrapali never misses a chance to interact with her huge fan following on social media. Dubey recently took to her Instagram handle to ask her fans whether they like the title of her upcoming movie Rakhiya Senurwa Aabad Aye Chhathhi Maiyaa starring Dinesh Lal Yadav. This is not the first time that she asked her 165,000 followers to share their opinions regarding her movie or upcoming project.

Take a look at her stunning Chhath Puja photos with her rumoured boyfriend Nirahua and Akshara Singh:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More