Bhojpuri actors Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani are currently creating a buzz with their recent uploads. Kajal Raghwani looks ravishing with her wink game moreover Amrapali Dubey's dance video is a must watch. Both the divas are currently topping the charts with their fashion trends.

It seems that Bhojpuri actors are currently winning charts with their hot and sizzling avatars on social media. Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani are among the most alluring actors of the industry who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with their sensational avatars. Amrapali Dubey is counted amongst the leading actors of the Bhojpuri industry who has conquered many hearts with her outstanding skills and talent. Currently, her dancing video is making rounds on the Internet. In the video, she is looking flamboyant dressed in a red hot dress. With a stylish blouse and side slit skirt, the actor is currently setting the Internet on fire.

Moreover, Kajal Raghwani is also topping the charts with her wink game. With a trendy white off-shoulder and dewy makeup, the actor is winning many hearts on Instagram. In the starting phase of her life, Amrapali Dubey first appeared in Hindi daily soaps Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon, Maayka and Saat Phere.

Post to which, Amrapali shifted to the Bhojpuri industry in the year 2014 and did her debut in Nirahua Hindustani with Dinesh Lal Yadav. In just 6 years, the actor has till now featured in more than 25 films and leaves no chance of impressing fans with her talent and skill.

Kajal Raghwani is an allrounder and did her debut in Bhojpuri industry in 2013 with the film Rihai. The actor has been serving the industry for a quite a long time and has till now featured in more than 30 films. Talking about her future projects, the actor will next appear in Coolie No. 1, Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri with co-star Khesari Lal Yadav. For her phenomenal acting, she has also received Best Actress People’s Choice Award in 2016 which held in Dubai.

Amrapali Dubey is best known for her hot chemistry with Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav. The duo has together appeared in numerous films and sizzle the big screens with their stunning appearances.

