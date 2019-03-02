Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani Bhojpuri song: Jhumka Jhuaniya Diha Bhojpuri song has been crooned by Kalpana, penned by Pyare Lal Yadav and bankrolled under the label Worldwide records Pvt ltd.. Talking about the video, it opens to Amrapali Dubey dancing with Dinesh Lal Yadav in a red saree whereas after a while Kajal Raghwani enters the screens in an orangish blue saree.

Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani Bhojpuri song: The two hottest and sexiest actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwnai have shard the screens before. One such item song where the duo danced is Jhumka Jhuaniya Diha crooned by Kalpana, penned by Pyare Lal Yadav and bankrolled under the label Worldwide records Pvt ltd.. Talking about the video, it opens to Amrapali Dubey dancing with Dinesh Lal Yadav in a red saree whereas after a while Kajal Raghwani enters the screens in an orangish blue saree.

The song has garnered 13 million plus views and will soon cross 15 million views on YouTube! The comments section is full of compliments and appreciations, for their sizzling on-screen as well as off-screen chemistry. And the fans can’t wait for another such item song of theirs!

Watch the full song here:

On the professional front, Amrapali Dubey and kajal Raghwnai have one busy year ahead of them with back to back movies lined up. Amrapali Dubey will be next seen in Sher Singh, Sher A Hindustan, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Nirahua Chalal London, among others whereas Kajal Raghwani will be seen in Teri Meherbaniya, Hero Giri and Hera Pheri with Khesari Lal Yadav.

