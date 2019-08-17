Bhojpuri song Marad Abhi Bacha Ba crosses 10 million views on YouTube, the song is starring Amrapali Dubey, Khesari Lal Yadav in it, the song is from the movie Dulha Ganga Paar Ke

Bhojpuri song Marad Abhi Bacha Ba starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey crossed over 10 million views on Youtube, this song is of a Bhojpuri film Dulha Ganga Paar Ke, the movie was directed by Aslam Sheikh, this is an Action-packed film with some hot item numbers of Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani.

Amrapali Dubey did a special appearance in the movie for the song Marad Abhi Bacha Ba and it became a big hit. She keeps posting her Tik-Tok videos on Instagram. Amrapali is a hot sensation of Bhojpuri cinemas and a hit item girl in the industry. She did more than 40 films in her career and gave back to back banging item numbers.

Amrapali is wearing a hot Red Lehanga in the song and is looking super hot with her stunning makeup and gold accessories, she is flaunting her curves beautifully and is showing her amazing dance moves with the Superstar Khesari Lal Yadav.

Here are some hit item numbers of Amrapali on crossing over 10 Million views on her song Marad Abhi Bacha Ba:

1. Nirahua

2. Kachakach Maja Leveli

3. Chuvta Dudh Dekh Ke Gaurai

4.Katore Katore Sipahi

5.Khole Di Kevadiya Bhail Bhor

Amrapali’s upcoming movie is Lallu Ki Laila which is already trending in the Bhojpuri Cinema, the movie is starring Dinesh Lal Yadav as the lead role, this movie is a romantic comedy film directed by Sushil Kumar and it also released the song of Lallu Ke Laila- Tu Banbu Lallu Ke Laila which crossed over 2 million views on Youtube in just a few days.

