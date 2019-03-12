Amrapali Dubey and Khesari Lal Yadav's Bhojpuri song Marad Abhi Baccha Ba has crossed 93 million views on YouTube and will soon cross 100 million views. The video till now has gained 152k likes and 15,000 comments. Take a look at the viral song here:

The song Marad Abhi Baccha Ba has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav himself and Priyanka Singh and stars Amrapali Dubey in the lead. The lyrics have been penned by Pawan Pandey, music has been given by Madhukar Anand, produced by Arvind Anand and the action sequences have been choreographed by Kanu Mukharji, Pappu Khana and Ricky Gupta. The song Marad Abhi Baccha Ba has crossed 93 million views on YouTube and will soon be a part of 100 million club.

Talking about the video, it begins by Amrapali Dubey dancing amid a crowd, dressed in a red lehenga choli, whereas Khesari is donning a red v neck kurta with blue jeans and sports shoes. The dance moves and the chemistry between the duo can’t be missed and would even make you groove to this hit song!

Watch full song here:

The song Marab Hamar Baccha Ba has been directed by Aslam Shaikh, co-produced by RS Pandey. The song has been bankrolled under the banner Brandvilla Productions and the song has been produced under the label Yashi Films. The song Marab Hamar Baccha Ba has garnered 152,000 likes and around 15,391 comments.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4SteQ4jSwYA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8uZyYn82_xg

