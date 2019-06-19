Amrapali Dubey Khesari Lal Yadav sexy video: The sizzling chemistry of Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey and Khesari Lal Yadav on Bhojpuri track Marad Abhi Baccha Ba will blow your mind!

Amrapali Dubey Khesari Lal Yadav sexy video: Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey and Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav’s Bhojpuri song Marad Abhi Baccha Ba has crossed 114 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. In the video, we see Amrapali Dubey flaunting her sexy legs as she is dressed in a high-slit red lehenga with a sexy red shimmery blouse.

Her grooving dance moves and her sexy steps make the video more steamy and sizzling. Khesari Lal Yadav, on the other hand, is looking handsome as ever in a red T-shirt and blue denim jeans. Their on-screen chemistry is too hot to handle and the song has once again taken social media by storm.

Marad Abhi Baccha Ba has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh and the lyrics of the song have been given by Pawan Pandey. Marad Abhi Baccha Ba is one of the most popular Bhojpuri songs ever and has been breaking the Internet after he has crossed 114 million YouTube views.

Amrapali Dubey is also called the Bhojpuri YouTube sensation as her dance videos and item numbers garner millions of views on YouTube. She has worked in a number of Bhojpuri movies such as Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Hindustani, Nirahua Rickshawala 2, Raja Babu, Jigarwala, Aashik Aawara, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Mokama 0 K.M., Nirahu Satal Rahe, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Nirahua Chalal London, Border, among many others.

She keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on Instagram and they go viral on social media in no time!

