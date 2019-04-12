Marad Abhi Bacha Ba or Marab Hamar Baccha Ba from the movie Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke has crossed 100 million views on youtube and in a span of just 7 months! The movie Dulhan Ganga Paar ke features KajalRaghwani, Amrapali Dubey and Khesari Lal Yadav in lead roles.

The song Marab Hamar Baccha Ba from the movie Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke featuring Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav in lead roles has crossed 100 million views on yOutube. The song has been crooned by Kesari Lal Yadav himself and Priyanka Singh, lyrics have been penned by Pawan Pandey and music has been given by Madhukar Anand. The song features Khesari Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey in lead roles.

Talking about the video, it opens up to Amrapali Dubey dancing amid the crowd donning an all red lehengas choli, whereas Khesari Lal Yadav is dancing in a red kurta and blue jeans. The song has crossed 100 million views on youtube and the count seems unstoppable.

Recently, Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to share the post of the song Marad Abhi BAcha Ba crossing 100 million views on Youtube in a span of just 7 months. Take a look at the post here:

The song MArad Abhi BACha BA produced by Arvind Anand, co-produced by RS Pandey and directed by Aslam Shaikh, and bankrolled under the banner Brandvilla Production and the audio label YAshi Films. Some of the songs of Amrapali Dubey and Khesari Lal Yadav are- Doodh Ka Karz, Satya, and many other films.

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey will be next seen in Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Bidai 2 and many other movies. Whereas Khesari Lal Yadav has back to back two movies lined up one after another that is Herapheri and Herogiri.

