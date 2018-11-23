Amrapali Dubey Khesari Lal Yadav songs Marad Abhi Baccha Ba: Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey and one of the greatest Bhojpuri actors of the Bhojpuri industry Khesari Lal Yadav superhit song Marad Abhi Baccha Ba has crossed 48 million views on video-sharing site YouTube. Amrapali Dubey has a huge social media following and all her photos on Instagram go viral the moment they are shared.

Amrapali Dubey Khesari Lal Yadav songs Marad Abhi Baccha Ba: Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey and one of the greatest Bhojpuri actors of the Bhojpuri industry Khesari Lal Yadav superhit song Marad Abhi Baccha Ba has crossed 48 million views on video-sharing site YouTube. Amrapali Dubey Khesari Lal Yadav’s Marad Abhi Baccha Ba song which was released just 2 months ago is one of the most viral songs of the Bhojpuri queen. The song has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh and has been penned down by Pawan Anand. The music of the song has been given by Madhukar Anand and has been filmed under the direction of Aslam Shaikh. The song’s choreography has been done by Kanu Mukharji, Pappu Khana and Ricky Gupta.

One of the most famous, viral and popular song of Bhojpuri on-screen couple Amrapali Dubey Khesari Lal Yadav has crossed 48 million views on YouTube and the numbers are only going to increase. The songs has some energetic dance moves performed by one of the most loved on-screen jodi — Amrapali Dubey Khesari Lal Yadav — which will take you to the dance floor.

Bhojpuri queen Amrapali Dubey is a star performer and every song of the actress is a hit on YouTube and other video sharing sites. As much as her YouTube videos are famous, so is her Instagram page, where the actress is a rocking star. Amrapali Dubey has a huge social media following and all her photos on Instagram go viral the moment they are shared on the photo-sharing site including Instagram and other social media handles. Her fans always remain eager to know the latest from her reel and real life and love her photographs shared on Instagram.

