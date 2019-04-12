Bhojpuri dancing queen Amrapali Dubey and Bhojpuri singer-actor Khesari Lal Yadav's hit Bhojpuri song Marad Abhi Baccha Ba has garnered 100 million views. The song is one of the most loved Bhojpuri tracks.

She is one of the most bankable Bhojpuri actresses

Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey and Bhojpuri singer-actor Khesari Lal Yadav’s popular Bhojpuri song Marad Abhi Baccha Ba has crossed a whopping 100 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube in just 7 months! Yes, you read that right, the sensational Bhojpuri song which has been filmed on Bhojpuri singing sensation Amrapali Dubey and Bhojpuri power star Khesari Lal Yadav has received a phenomenal response from fans and has crossed 100 million YouTube views.

The song, which has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh has emerged as one of the biggest Bhojpuri hits and the lyrics of the song have been given by Pawan Pandey. In the video of Marad Abhi Baccha Ba, we see Bhojpuri queen Amrapali Dubey dressed in a sexy pink lehenga-choli and Khesari Lal Yadav, on the other hand, is looking dapper in an orange shirt and blue denim jeans.

Their sexy and steamy chemistry and hot dance moves will set your screen on fire! Amrapali Dubey, who is also called the Bhojpuri YouTube queen, is one of the sexiest Bhojpuri dancers and her dance numbers such as Bole Jiya Piya Piya Ho, Betauwa Tohar Gor Hoyee Ho, Jad Ke Jogad Kake Ja, Khole Di Kevadiya Bhail Bhor, among several others garner millions of views on YouTube.

She is one of the most bankable Bhojpuri actresses who has starred in films like Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Nirahua Chalal London, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, among many others.

Amrapali Dubey and Khesari Lal Yadav’s sizzling performance and chemistry in Bhojpuri blockbuster Doodh Ka Karz was highly appreciated by fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More