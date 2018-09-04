Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey and Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's much-awaited song Marad Abhi Baccha Ba has finally been released. The full version of the sexy and peppy song Marad Abhi Baccha Ba has set social media on fire and the song has already garnered 244,007 views on video-sharing platform YouTube and has gone viral on the Internet.

Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey and Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav’s much-awaited song Marad Abhi Baccha Ba has finally been released. The full version of the sexy and peppy song Marad Abhi Baccha Ba has set social media on fire and the song has already garnered 244,007 views on video-sharing platform YouTube and has gone viral on the Internet. Amrapali Dubey, who is known for her sexy dancing skills, has once again set the stage on fire with her sexy latka-jhatkas which is making her fans go crazy!

Khesari Lal Yadav, on the other hand, is known for her phenomenal dancing skills and his energetic performance has made this song a must watch! Marad Abhi Baccha Ba has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh and the lyrics have been given by Pawan Pandey.

The music of Marad Abhi Baccha Ba has been given by Madhukar Anand. The song has gone viral on social media in no time. Amrapali Dubey and Khesari Lal Yadav’s sizzling chemistry is being loved by fans. Amrapali Dubey is one of the sexiest Bhojpuri actresses and is also a social media sensation. She is also called the Bhojpuri YouTube queen for her phenomenal dance numbers.

