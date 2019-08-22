Amrapali Dubey, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Kajrare song: Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey again storms the internet by posting a lip-sync video on Instagram, the video got more than 20000 likes and her fans couldn't stop gushing over her and filled the comment section with love comments. Watch video.

Amrapali Dubey, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Kajrare song: Amrapali’s simple beauty again stormed the internet and this time not just by a photo but a video lip-syncing of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Kajrare song. The diva looks adorable in the video and can be seen smiling ear to ear. No doubt she is too cute to handle!

Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali recently posted a video on social media and as the video was posted it got more than 22000 likes and thousands of lovable comments by her fans, in the video Amrapali can be seen wearing English colour grey top with light makeup and completed her look by wearing pearl earrings.

Meanwhile, the comment section of the video was flooded with super cute response by her fans , a fan wrote I always miss this song because this is my favourite song Kajrare and my favourite actor Amitabh Bachchan, while another requested her to reply back and wrote: It is my first comment please reply I am big fan for yours.

Check the post and comments here:

On the professional front, the diva has done some commendable work in Bhojpuri entertainment world with the films Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Kashi Amarnath, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Hindustani 3 and Nirahua Chalal London and all these films were a big hit on the box office with a massive collect and now again Amrapli is all set to please her fans with her upcoming film Lallu Ki Laila and Bidai 2. No doubt she truly deserves a ‘Bhojpuri Sensation’ tag and she has a long way to go in her career.

