The Bhojpuri diva Amrapali Dubey is yet again slaying with her gorgeous avatar. Known to raise the temperatures with her killer looks, the actor keeps on popping eyes with stunning social media posts. Amrapali is undoubtedly one of the most loved and adored beauties of the regional film industry who has now also taken the Internet over with her charm. Being an avid social media user, she enjoys a massive fan following.

Amrapali Dubey is one of the leading ladies of the Bhojpuri film industry!

Every photo of her manages to garner a huge number of likes and comments, adding up to her popularity. Apart from her sultry dance performances and charming beauty, she is lauded by all for her fashion choices too. Swaying fans with her stunning avatar once again, Amrapali took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking adorable as ever. Striking a pose for the selfie, Amrapali is impressing fans again. With her glamorous looks, Amrapali sets the internet on fire everytime she posts a selfie of her. Take a look!

Soon after she posted this photo, praises started showering on her comment section with the huge number of likes. Much in gossips for her alleged affair with Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey always tops the list of Bhojpuri news. They are undoubtedly, one of the most loved and likes couples in the regional film industry.

