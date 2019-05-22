Bhojpuri queens Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Amrapali Dubey's latest photos have set social media on fire. Both the Bhojpuri beauties are looking way too sexy in these viral photos!

Bhojpuri dancing sensations Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Amrapali Dubey aka Bhojpuri YouTube queen have been breaking the Internet with their sexy photos which they shared on their respective Instagram account. Both their sexy and sultry photos have set the Internet on fire and have gone viral on social media. While Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looking breathtakingly beautiful in a green and yellow suit.

In the photo, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas chilling at the beach in Mumbai and relaxing. Her natural look, open hair and the adorable smile is to die for. Amrapali Dubey, on the other hand, who is also called the Bhojpuri YouTube queen, is looking hot in a deep-neck red and white top with a sexy shade of red lipstick and her hair left open!

Both their stunning photos are being loved by fans! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses who has starred in more than 150 movies so far and she is currently seen in Hindi television show Nazar which airs on Star Plus.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is known for working in Bhojpuri movies like Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Saiyan Bhailan Pardesiyaa, Chedi Ganga Kinarewala, among several others.

Amrapali Dubey, on the other hand, is known for her sensational dance videos which set the Internet on fire and cross millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube.

Amrapali Dubey has worked in Bhojpuri blockbusters Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Hindustani, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Kashi Amarnath, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Hindustani 3, among several others. She will be next seen in Nirahua Chalal London and Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya.

