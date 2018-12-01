Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua took to his official Instagram handle to share a funny video with rumoured girlfriend Amrapali Dubey. The star-couple who are often spotted having fun at the sets of their upcoming project, never miss a chance to entertain their fans when it comes to posting tik tok videos.

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are the much-loved and adored couple of Bhojpuri film industry.There bankable list of movies are the proof how much they are praised together whether off or on screen. It looks like the rumoured star couple are simpky meant for each other. Besides their apearances at events or award shows, their huge fan following love to watch them in the Tik Tok videos. While Amrapali Dubey is already the YouTube sensation, Nirahua too has joined his lady love for the video making app. The star couple are quite active on social media and often post their funny videos on hoto-sharing app.

Recently, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua took to his official Instagram handle to share a cute video with his rumoured girlfriend, Amrapali Dubey. Setting the internet on fire with their expression in the video, Amrapali Dubey was seen blackmailing her fans if they tried to seperate them. Well seems like the lady was serious about her decision of not staying away from Nirahua. The funny video was shared by Nirahua on his official account on November 29. With over 180k followers on social media, Nirahua and Amrapali’s daring video has so far garnered 27k likes.

Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey too took to her official Instagram handle to share another adorable video of the star-couple having fun at the sets of their upcoming movie. This ofcourse is not the first time that they have shared their Tik Tok video, the star couple are often seen uploading fun-filled clips.

