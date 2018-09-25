Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Shubhi Sharma starrer Nirahua Hindustani 3, which is the third instalment of the Nirahua Hindustani franchise is one of the most awaited films of this year. Starring all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry, Nirahua Hindustani 3 is the most anticipated film and fans cannot wait to watch their favourite on-screen couple Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav together once again.

Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey on Tuesday shared an adorable video revealing that the film will be released on the occasion of Chhathh Pooja this year. Nirahua Hindustani 3 also stars Samarth Chaturvedi, Kiran Yadav and Sanjay Pandey in prominent roles.

Nirahua Hindustani 3 has been helmed by Manjul Thakur who directed the second part as well and has been backed by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The first part of the film which was released back in 2014 marked Amrapali Dubey’s debut in the Bhojpuri film industry.

