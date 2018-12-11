Bhojpuri stars Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are back to charm the audience with their latest photo. In the photo shared by Amrapali on her official Instagram account, the duo look too hot to handle in their festive best outfit. Looking picture-perfect together, Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua are one of the most loved on-screen couples of Bhojpuri film industry.

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are one of the most hit on-screen jodis of Bhojpuri film industry. Whenever the duo make an appearance on the big screen or share their new photo or video, they make sure to take social media by storm and this time is no different. After treating the fans with a series of videos, which reflect their heartwarming chemistry, Amrapali took to her official Instagram account a few hours ago to share their latest photo.

Donning a festive look, Amrapali and Nirahua are looking picture-perfect in the photo. The dancing queen is looking ravishing in a blush pink floral outfit that flaunts her mid-riff styled with side-parted straight hair and glowing yet subtle makeup. On the other hand, Dinesh is looking dapper in a blue chequered shirt paired with khakhi pants, blue belt and matching shoes.

Garnered over 22K likes, the photo is receiving a lot of love and appreciation on social media and is going viral. Meanwhile, the comment section under the photo is getting flooded with positive comments praising their sizzling chemistry and the adorable photo.

On the professional front, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav recently starred in Nirahua Hindustani 3 that emerged as a massive hit. Along with this, the duo has earlier starred in films like Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshewala and Border.

