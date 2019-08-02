Bhojpuri dancing sensation and YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey and Bhojpuri megastar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua’s popular Bhojpuri song Matha Fail Ho Gail from blockbuster Bhojpuri movie Raja Babu has been breaking the Internet as the song has garnered 60 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube.

The sexy, hot and sultry chemistry between Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in the song has made fans go crazy as the hot Bhojpuri couple is looking too steamy together. Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are said to be one of the sexiest on-screen couples in the Bhojpuri movie industry with a massive fan base on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Their songs such as Aamrapali Kach Kach Khali, Saawan Me Hariyar Bhayil, Phagua Mein Fatata Jawani, Katore Katore, Chaddar Hili Ki Na Jaan, Khole Di Kevadiya Bhail Bhor, Holi Mein GST, Jad Ke Jogad Kake Ja, Gori Tohar Kamar Lachkauwa, Bajar Karejwa Banake, among many others garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is one of the biggest superstars in the Bhojpuri movie industry and is also a singer and politician. He has starred in several blockbuster movies and his on-screen pair with Bhojpuri YouTube sensation Amrapali Dubey is loved by all their fans.

They will soon be seen in upcoming Bhojpuri movie Lallu Ki Laila which is slated to hit the silver screen on August 15 this year on Independence Day.

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua have starred in movies such as Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Hindustani, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Aashik Aawara, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Kashi Amarnath, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Nirahua Chalal London, among many others and will be soon seen in Lallu Ki Laila.

