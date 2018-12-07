Bhojpuri stars Amrapali Dubey and Pakhi Hegde's latest Instagram photo has taken over the Internet! Both the Bhojpuri queens are looking way too sexy in the latest photo and it is being loved by fans! Amrapali Dubey is one of the biggest superstars of the Bhojpuri film industry.

The YouTube sensation of the Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali Dubey shared an adorable photo with Bhojpuri actor Pakhi Hegde on her official Instagram account. In the photo, we see Amrapali and Pakhi posing with each other and have put a very cute filter as well which is making them look cuter. Both Pakhi and Amrapali are casually dressed in the photo but still look stunning! Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Amrapali Dubey wrote that she is with her favourite Pakhi Hegde and we must say that both Pakhi and Amrapali are looking gorgeous!

Amrapali Dubey and Pakhi Hegde are in the same industry and are known to be great friends. They have worked together in films like Nirahua Hindustani and are both the sexiest actress from the industry. Amrapali Dubey is a very popular Bhojpuri actress who has featured in a number of films such as Border, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Patna Se Pakistan, among many others. She is one of the highest paid actresses in the industry who has featured in several Bhojpuri blockbusters.

Pakhi Hegde, on the other hand, is known for her phenomenal work in Hindi, Marathi and Bhojpuri cinema. She has worked in Bhojpuri films such as Hamara Mati Me Dum Ba, among many others.

