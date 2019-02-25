Amrapali Dubey, Pakkhi Hegde photos: Amrapali Dubey recently took to her official Instagram handle to share cute photos with Pakkhi Hegde and we can't stop staring! The post has already garnered 25k likes and the count seems unstoppable. Take a look at her photos inside.

Amrapali Dubey, Pakkhi Hegde photos: Bhojpuri diva Amrapali Dubey needs no introduction, known for her sexy pictures and her killer body recently took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures with costar Pakkhi Hegde and we can’t stop staring at their cute selfies! Donning a deep neckline Red top Amrapali Dubey looks glamorous as she smiles for the camera with Pakkhi. Whereas Pakkhi too is dressed n a red chequered shirt and red aviators. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 20k plus likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for their ethereal beauty.

Amrapali Dubey has captioned her post as We spent the most amazing 2 hours of our lives today. Wanted the flight and talks to go on and on, Looking forward to CCL to spend more time with you and other colleagues. Take a look at their posts here:

On the professional front, Amrapali Dubey has one busy year ahead of her with back to back movies lined up. Some of her movies are- Patna Junction, Nirahua Hindustani, Nirahua Chalal London 3, among others whereas Pakkhi Hegde will be seen in A Balma Bihar Wala 2 and Ram Bharose.

