Bhojpuri YouTube sensation Amrapali Dubey’s latest photo with Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh has taken over the Internet. In the photo, we see Amrapali Dubey hugging Pawan Singh after a successful stage show. Both Amrapali and Pawan are all smiles in the photo which has gone viral on the Internet. Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh have featured in Bhojpuri blockbuster Satya and shared a very good on-screen chemistry.

Amrapali Dubey is one of the most popular names in the Bhojpuri film industry who has a massive fan following across the country. She has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films and was last seen in Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua starrer Nirahua Hindustani 3 which also stars Shubhi Sharma and emerged as one of the biggest hits of this year! Amrapali Dubey has a crazy fan base across social media and is one of the highest paid actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry.

Amrapali Dubey is also known as the Bhojpuri YouTube queen as her videos garner millions of likes on video-sharing app YouTube. Pawan Singh, on the other hand, is one of the biggest stars of the Bhojpuri film industry and has a huge fan base. He is also known as the power star of the Bhojpuri film industry.

