Bhojpuri stars Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh are setting the Internet on fire with their song Raate Diya Butake. Released in 2017, the song Raate Diya Butake is from the film Satya. As the song continues to garner love and praises from the fans, the song is all set to cross 300 million views on YouTube. Post the success of the song, the duo will be seen in the upcoming film Sher Singh.

When it comes to setting the screens on fire with their sensuous and sizzling chemistry, the on-screen jodi of Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh are among the frontrunners. Owing to their massive popularity and huge fan base, Amrapali and Pawan have emerged as one of the biggest stars of Bhojpuri film industry. As a result, their song Raate Diya Butake from the film Satya has garnered 240+ million views on YouTube. As the number increases with every minute passing, it would not be surprising if the song crosses 300 million views in no time. Sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali, the lyrics of the song have been penned by Sumit Singh Chandravanshi. Dressed in a red and golden saree, Amrapali is looking too hot to handle as she matches her dance steps with Pawan Singh. Looking dashing as ever, Pawan Singh is stealing the show with his good looks and expressions.

Interestingly, Rate Diya Butake is the first song for which Amrapali and Pawan joined hands and eventually set the Internet on fire. Looking at the success of the blockbuster song, the duo will now be seen romancing each other in the upcoming film Sher Singh.

Fresh out of the success of Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, the actor will be seen in the upcoming films Sher Singh as well as Bidai 2. On the other hand, Pawan Singh has been roped in for films like Raja, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Hindustan Ki Kasam and Zahreela alongside Sher Singh.

