Amrapali Dubey-Pawan Singh photos: As a pleasant surprise for the audience, Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram account on October 30 to share the latest photo of her along with Bhojpuri sensation Pawan Singh. Sharing the photo, Amrapali revealed that the duo is shooting for the last schedule of their upcoming film Sher Singh.

Amrapali Dubey-Pawan Singh photos: When two biggest stars of Bhojpuri film industry meet, sparks are sure to fly and that is what happened when Bhojpuri diva Amrapali Dubey met Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh on the sets of their upcoming film Sher Singh. Sharing a photo with him on her official Instagram account, Amrapali called him her sher and a power star. With this, she revealed that the duo is shooting for the last schedule of the film.

Dressed in a hot red dress, Amrapali looks ravishing in her glamorous avatar while Pawan is complimenting her perfectly in a red t-shirt, denim and white jacket. As the duo strike a pose for the camera, the duo looks picture-perfect and ready to sizzle the cinema screens. Shared about half n hour ago, the photo has already received more than 2K likes and is taking social media by storm.

With this, the duo’s fans and followers have showered the comment section with their compliments appreciating their sizzling chemistry and their undeniable charm. Just about a week ago, Amrapali had shared a series of photos with Pawan Singh from the sets of their upcoming special song Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya. Evidently, Amrapali and Pawan Singh’s chemistry is too hot to handle.

Along with the special song and Sher Singh, Amrapali will be seen in the upcoming film Nirahua Hindustani 3. Regarded as the sequel of blockbuster film Nirahua Hindustani, Amrapali will be seen romancing Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in the film. Meanwhile, Pawan Singh will be seen in the film Zahreela.

