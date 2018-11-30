Bhojpuri stars Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh are taking social media by storm with their latest video. In the video shared by Pawan Singh, the duo can be seen flaunting their hot dance moves and sizzling chemistry on stage. Before this, the stars had also shared a photo in which they can be seen hugging each other.

Known to charm the audience with their spectacular acting skills and on-screen charm, Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey are one of the most bankable and sought-after actors of Bhojpuri cinema. It was only recently that the duo came together to sweep the audience off their feet with their electrifying performance at a stage show in Benaras. To share a glimpse of the same, Pawan Singh took to his official Instagram account a few hours ago to share a video.

In the video, the Bhojpuri on-screen couple can be seen giving a powerful performance on-stage in front of thousands of fans. With Amrapali’s energetic dance moves and Pawan’s killer expressions, the video is a must-watch for all Bhojpuri fans. While Amrapali is looking ravishing in a green ethnic suit, Pawan Singh is seen donning a red blazer with a white t-shirt and matching pants.

Have a look at Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh’s viral dance video here:

Check out the duo’s photo from the event here:

Garnered over 9K views, the video is receiving a lot of love and appreciation from fans on social media. Due to their massive fanbase and undeniable craze among the fans, the video is going viral and taking social media by storm.

On the professional front, Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh recently shot their film Sher Singh. With this, Amrapali also did a special dance number of Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani’s film Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya.

