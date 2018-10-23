Amrapali Dubey, Pawan Singh photos: Bhojpuri stars Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh are all set to take social media by storm with their upcoming song. To announce that the duo are shooting a special song for Pawan's upcoming film Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Amrapali shared photos from the sets on her Instagram account that are raising excitement among fans.

In the photos, Pawan Singh looks dapper as always in a brown jacket with sequined detailing on the shoulder with white pants and white high-top shoes. On the other hand, Amrapali is making fans go gaga with her glamorous avatar. Dressed in a blue and pink embroidered blouse with a high slit pink lehenga, Amrapali amped up her look with a golden nose ring and matching bangles. Keeping her makeup glowing yet classy, the actor completed her look with a pink bindi and left her hair open.

Needless to say, Amrapali is looking mesmerising in this attire and her chemistry with Pawan Singh is looking sweltering hot. Shared just an hour ago, the photo has already garnered 7682 likes and the comment section has been bombarded with comments from their fans and followers appreciating their sizzling Jodi and Amrapali’s gorgeous looks.

Speaking about the film Maine Usko Sajan Chun Liya, the film stars Pawan Singh opposite Kajal Raghwani. Helmed by Devendra Tiwari and bankrolled by Buchhi Singh, SP Chaudhary and Ajay Kumar Chaudhary, the film will also star actors like Preeti Biswas, Brijesh Tripathi, Ayaz Khan, Lota Tiwari, Sonia Mishra, Baleshwar Singh, Jai Singh, Umesh Singh and many more.

