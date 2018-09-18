Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh's Bhojpuri sensational song Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya has crossed more than 190 million views on the social platform YouTube. Check out the video, which has created a buzz in the country and worldwide.

Bhojpuri item songs are some of the most entertaining and seductive in nature. Talking about the actors and actresses in the industry, undoubtedly, Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh together have been a gem for the industry as their onscreen chemistry has created a sensational demand for their item numbers across the country and worldwide.

Amrapali Dubey, who is one of the hottest and sexy actors in the Bhojpuri industry has featured in a video song titled ‘Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya’ along with power star Pawan Singh which has garnered more than 190 million views since its release.

If one watches this dance video first time, they would definitely feel that it is not at all watchable for some reasons. However, after watching it for more than once, you will feel the craziness in it and start enjoying the flavour of this Bhojpuri entertaining song.

