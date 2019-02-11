Amrapali Dubey once again set the YouTube on fire with her sultry dance moves in the song Raate Diya Butake. Well, this time the lady was seen flaunting her dance moves with Pawan Singh in the super hit song from the film Satya. The track has already garnered over 200 million views on video-sharing app. Watch, Satya bhojpuri movie song Raate Diya Butake here:

Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi actor Amrapali Dubey is one of the hottest divas of Bhojpuri industry who has played the lead role in Indian show, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. The Bhojpuri bombshell who setthe cinema halls on fire with her debut film, Nirahua Hindustani starring her rumoured boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in 2014, is all set to make you all fall crazy for her once again with her series of upcoming regional projects. With Nirahua Chalal London and Nirahua Chalal Sasural starring Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma, Dubey will also feature in Sher Singh which will have Pawan Singh as the main protagonist of the movie and Prince Singh Rajput’s Bidai 2.

Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh’s latest Bhojpuri hit titled Raate Diya Butake has finally crossed over 200 million views on YouTube. With their sensuous expressions and sultry dance moves in the song from the film Satya, Dubey and Singh left fans with no choice but simply a hit button option. Sung by none other than Pawan Singh himself and Indu Sonal, Raate Diya Butake is directed by Chhote Baba and choreographed by Ramdevan. Well, if you still haven’t seen Amrapali’s chemistry with Pawan Singh in the song, take a look at the super hit track here:

Talking about Bhojpuri movie Satya, Amrapali Dubey along with Nidhi Jha made a special appearance in Akshara Singh, Pawan Singh, Daya Shankar Pandey, Annu Upadhayay, Bipin Singh, Umesh Singh, Lota Tiwary and Brijesh Tripathi starrer love saga. The action romance drama is hlmed by Sujeet Kumar Singh and bankrolled by Gajanand Chauhan and Radhe Shyam Lohar under the banners of Shyam Ghanshyam film International Pvt.Lt.Present.

