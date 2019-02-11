The song Bhatar Ko Bhi Bhul Jayoge from the movie Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya crosses 2 million views on Youtube. The Bhojpuri song has been crooned by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh, lyrics have been penned by Sumit Singh Chandravanshi and the music has been given by Chote Baba. The blockbuster song has been bankrolled under the label DRJ records Bhojpuri ltd. The video is soon going to cross 3 million views on YouTube. Take a look at the video inside!

Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh are back again with one more Bhojpuri superhit song and fans can’t stop grooving to it! The song Bhatar Ko Bhi Bhul Jaoge from the movie Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya released yesterday and in a span of just 12 hours the song is already super hit and has crossed 2 million plus views! The song has been crooned by Sher Singh of Bhojpuri industry Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh, lyrics have been penned by Sumit Singh Chandravanshi and the music has been given by Chote Baba.

The blockbuster song has been bankrolled under the label DRJ records Bhojpuri ltd. Talking about the audio song Amrapali Dubey is dressed in an off-shoulder beautifully embroidered black lehenga choli whereas Pawan Singh is donning a black jacket and jeans. The chemistry between the duo is unmissable! Take a look at their song here:

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh will be seen on screen after a very long time after Jawani Ba Khata and Raate Diya Butake. The duo will be seen in the movie Sher Singh which is set to release all over the country in 2019! A few days back the duo was seen getting clicked at Dinesh Lal Yadav’s 40th birthday bash. The event was graced by many Bhojpuri celebrities from Ravi Kishan to Khesari Lal Yadav.

