Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey and Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh, who will be next seen in a film titled Sher Singh, have been treating their fans with some wonderful pictures from the sets of the film. Pawan Singh, who shot to fame after he featured in the blockbuster Bhojpuri track Lollypop Lagelu which is still one of the most popular Bhojpuri songs, took to his Instagram account to share the pictures with the Bhojouri sensation Amrapali Dubey from the sets of Sher Singh and fans cannot wait to see their favourite stars together on silver screen.

Not only their pictures, but their super-hot song Raat Diya Butake from Bhojpuri blockbuster titled Satya has been taking social media by storm. The song, wthat features Amrapali Dubey and superstar Pawan Singh has garnered more than 116 million views on video-sharing site YouTube and has been breaking the Internet.

Amrapali Dubey, also known as the Bhojpuri YouTube queen has a massive fan following across the country and especially on social media. Her sexy dance moves and latka-jhatka’s often put the silver screen on fire. Raat Diya Butake has been crooned by Indu Sonali and Pawan Singh and the music has been composed by Chhote Baba while the lyrics have been given by Sumit Singh Chandravanshi.

Pawan Singh, who has featured in blockbuster Bhojpuri films such as Bhojpuriya Raja, Wanted and Devra Bada Satawela will be next seen in movies like Balmua Tohre Khatir, Hindustan Ki Kasam and Maa Tujhe Salaam.

Amrapali, on the other hand, will be seen in Veer Yodha Mahabali, Lagal Raha Batasha, Nirahua Chalal London, among many others. She is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses and also one of the most bankable actresses.

She has a huge fan base on social media and takes social media by storm with her sexy dance videos.

