Amrapali Dubey photo: Bhojpuri YouTube star Amrapali Dubey's latest Instagram photo in which she is seen dressed in a sexy black and green lehenga-choli has been breaking the Internet, have a look at her stunning photo!

Amrapali Dubey is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry

Amrapali Dubey photo: Bhojpuri dancing sensation Amrapali Dubey, who best known as the Bhojpuri YouTube queen as her dance videos garner millions of likes and views on video-streaming platform YouTube, has become a social media queen as well. The Nirahua Hindustani actress keeps sharing her stunning photos and videos on her official Instagram account in which she looks breathtakingly beautiful and fans go gaga over her sexy and gorgeous photos which take social media by storm! In the latest photo shared by Amrapali Dubey on her official Instagram account, the Bhojpuri YouTube queen looks stunning in a green and black lehenga.

In the picture, she is seen posing with her friend Shivika Diwan who is looking pretty in a yellow floral skirt and top. Amrapali Dubey’s million dollar smile in the photo is too cute and the picture has been breaking the Internet! Amrapali Dubey is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut in Bhojpuri cinema in 2014 with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in the film Nirahua Hindustani which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

She is an amazing dancer and her sexy latka-jhatkas on dance numbers make fans go crazy over her! Amrapali Dubey has featured in films like Nirahua Hindustani 3, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Kashi Amarnath, Border, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Ram Lakhan, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Doodh Ka Karz, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Patna Se Pakistan, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, among many others.

She has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Ravi Kishan, among several others and will be next seen in movies like Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Nirahua Chalal London, among a few others like Bidai 2.

Amrapali Dubey has a massive fan following of over 600,000 followers on her official Instagram account and is also an Internet sensation! Her photos and videos go viral in no time.

