Amrapali Dubey photo: One of the sexiest dancers in the Bhojpuri movie industry, Amrapali Dubey has set the Internet on fire with her latest photo in which she is dressed in her ethnic best avatar and is looking stunning in a sexy yellow coloured lehenga-choli. Her sexy curves and the killer expressions will make you fall in love with her once again! Amrapali Dubey is also called the Bhojpuri YouTube queen as her dance numbers garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube. She is a phenomenal dancer and her sexy latka-jhatkas in Bhojpuri songs make fans go gaga over her!

Amrapali Dubey has previously worked in television shows such as Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Maayka, among several others and made her debut in the Bhojpuri movie industry in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani co-starring Dinesh Lal Yadav. The film emerged as a blockbuster.

Amrapali Dubey has given many Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Patna Se Pakistan, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Aashik Aawara, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Ram Lakhan, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Kashi Amarnath, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Kashi Amarnath, Border, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Nirahua Chalal London, among many others.

Her on-screen chemistry with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by fans and their dance videos go viral in no time. Amrapali Dubey has a massive fan base on social media and has thousands of followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.

