Amrapali Dubey photos: Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey is one of the most hottest Bhojpuri Diva, who is being followed on Instagram. The actress had several films in her kitty and had featured ion super hot and sexy item numbers in Bhojpuri films. Check out some of the hot, sexy and beautiful photos of Amrapali Dubey.

Amrapali Dubey, the Bhojpuri sensation is one of the most followed south Indian actresses in India. The actress has mesmerized her fans by her sizzling hot performances in films and item numbers lately. Recently, her dance moves created a buzz in social media and among her fans and at the latest kiss with Sambhavana Seth has turned the heat around the Bhojpuri audience.

Her pictures with Sambhavana Seth is making headlines today. And every time the Bhojpuri diva is busy with her work schedule she not only enjoys her set performances but also have time to spend quality time with her co-stars. The actress recently shared her picture on the social media where she is seen kissing Television actress and super hot host Sambhavana Seth with a caption, which read, “Had too much fun shooting with this lovely last night @sambhavnasethofficial bohot chheda inko (sic).”

Not to let you all down, however, the picture features Amrapali, disguised in a men’s avatar kissing a bemused Sambhavna. Check out the hottest, sexy and most beautiful pictures of gorgeous Amrapali Dubey:

