Amrapali Dubey photos: Bhojpuri bombshell took to her official Instagram handle to thank her huge fan following for making her whatever she is today as the gorgeous diva won the best actress award. In a black shimmery dress, Amrapali Dubey's hot avatar at an award show simply made her fans go gaga.

Amrapali Dubey photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey began her acting career in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. Ever since the release of her debut movie, Dubey has never looked back to the hurdles she had to surpass to garner the love and praises. Giving back to back hits like Patna Se Pakistan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Dubey is always up with a unique character and sexy dance moves in the films.

Recently, the star took to her official Instagram handle to thank her huge fan following for making her what ever she is today. Amrapali Dubey was at a Bhojpuri award show where she won the best actress award for her latest film. In a black sequined dress , Amrapali Dubey simply slayed her red carpet look like a diva. With curled hair and on the point make-up, Dubey looks uber-hot in her latest Instagram post which has so far garnered over 21k likes on photo-sharing app. Here’s the sneak peek to her gorgeous post:

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Nirahua Chalal London starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. She will also star in the third installment of Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3. Apart from that, She will be seen sharing the screens with Pawan Singh for Sher Singh and Prince Singh Rajput for Bidai 2.

