Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey made her acting debut in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani sequels opposite Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. On the work front, Amrapali will be next seen in Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, and Nirahua Hindustani 3 opposite rumoured boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav, Sher Singh and Shubhi Sharma.

One of the finest and the most bankable actresses of the Bhojpuri cinema Amrapali Dubey who is famous for her sultry expressions, sexy latkas and jhatkas and her sizzling on-screen chemistry with her rumoured boyfriend Bhojpuri power star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, has taken social media by storm with her latest Instagram photo. In the photo, Amrapali Dubey looks breathtaking in her traditional attire looking like a perfect bride to be. Dressed in a lacey plunging neckline pink lengha with golden border. She has paired it off with dark kohled smudgy eyes and glossy pink lipstick. To complement her bridal look she has paired it with nathani jhumkas and a mang tika. The photo has garnered thousands of likes in a span of just 2 hours.

Bhojpuri queen Amrapali Dubey made her acting debut in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani sequels opposite Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. Amrapali Dubey has worked with all the superstars of the Bhojpuri industry such as Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ritesh Pandey, Pawan Singh among others.

