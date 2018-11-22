Heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry Amrapali Dubey is currently riding high on the success of her blockbuster hit movie Nirahua Hindustani 3 opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma. Enjoying her huge fan following of 373k followers, Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to share her picture from her mini vacay.

Heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry Amrapali Dubey is currently riding high on the success of her blockbuster hit movie Nirahua Hindustani 3 opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma. Enjoying her huge fan following of 373k followers, Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to share her picture from her mini vacay. In her latest picture, she is seen sitting on a rock dressed in blue jeans and a black top. She has paired off her look with a high ponytail and glossy pink lipstick. She has captioned her picture as rocking on the rock. Her picture in a span of just an hour has garnered more than a thousand likes and the comment section is pouring with compliments and appreciations for her exquisite beauty.

Amrapali Dubey started her acting career back in 2014 opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with NirahuaHindustani sequels. She also played the lead role in the show Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein as Suman. Amrapali Dubey has already signed projects ahead of the year and will be next seen in Nirahua Chalal London, Sher Singh, Bidai 2 opposite Bhojpuri superstars Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh and Shubhi Sharma. Take a look at her latest picture here:

