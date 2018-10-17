Amrapali Dubey photos: Bhojpuri diva Amrapali Dubey is back to charm the audience with her as gorgeous as ever photos on Instagram. On October 16, Amrapali shared a photo in which she can be seen posing in a royal avatar. Just after Amrapali shared the photo, her fans and followers flooded the comment section with their compliments.

As Amrapali Dubey continues to dominate the Bhojpuri film industry with her sensuous dance moves and sizzling looks, she leaves no stone unturned to hog headlines and makes the audience go gaga over her. Shining as one of the most sought-after and bankable actors in the industry, the diva is the queen of hearts and she knows it. As a pleasant surprise for her fans and followers, Amrapali took to her official Instagram account on October 16 to share her latest photo.

Donning an ethnic avatar, Amrapali looks as royal and mesmerising as ever in a green and black lehenga with intricate golden embroidery. Amping up the look, Amrapali styled her look with statement Kundan jewellery. With a passa on her head and a huge nose ring, Amrapali looks like a queen in her this avatar. To complete the look, Amrapali let her eyes do the talking and kept her makeup neutral with rosy cheeks and pink lips.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Amrapali quoted the lyrics of a song and expressed her love for legendary singer Kumar Sanu. Soon after Amrapali shared the photo, the comment section was flooded with compliments appreciating her good looks and compared her to a beauty queen.

With 315K followers, Amrapali is also a social media sensation and rules the internet with her saucy dance videos and gorgeous photos. Workwise, Amrapali will be seen in upcoming films like Nirahua Hindustani 3, Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Sher Singh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More