Bhojhpuri star Amrapali Dubey si yet again swaying fasn with her gorgeous avatar. Nirahua Hindustani actor who will soon be seen in Nirahua Hindustani 3 alongside Shubhi Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav donned a traditional red saree for the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

Gem of Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali Dubey is naturally beautiful and her fans know that. We have witnessed the bridal look, casual tee look and others too but surprisingly she rocks it all. One of the most popular names in the regional film industry, Amrapali Dubey rose to fame from Champa Ki Jawani. Now, the actor has been hogging headlines for her sizzling photos on social media. Yesterday, on the special occasion of Karwa Chauth Amrapali dolled up in a traditional red saree and swayed her fans with her mesmerizing look.

The lady who is famous for her sultry and sexy avatars surprised her fans with this ethereal look of her. Although, we have already seen her in stunning sarees, this time she looked extremely gorgeous and serene. Karwa Chauth 2018 gave us a lot of beautiful stills from the galleries of famous celebrities. Amrapali too joined in the league and treated her fans with this photo. While the fans are still guessing who is the lucky guy for whom this Bhojpuri diva fasted on the pious occasion, we are guessing it could be her rumoured boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav.

Known for her hot and happening item songs, Amrapali wins a million hearts with every photo update of her. This time too, the Karwa Chauth photo of her has created a lot of buzzes and it already garnered more than 11K likes with comments bombarding with praises.

Amrapali captioned her photo with just one word ‘CHAND’ and her fans could not keep up their feelings and went on calling her the ‘moon’. This picture perfect is clicked on a natural background with the moon in the sky. While the gorgeous diva is already beautiful, the moonlight is making her look even more adorable.

