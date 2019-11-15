The diva of Bhojpuri industry has set social media on fire and here are the best pictures of the sensation that will make your heart skip a beat, see photos.

Amrapali Dubey, the Bhojpuri sensation is always up for wooing her fans by her amazing looks and her dressing sense is much appreciated as she is the one who can make everyone’s heart skip a beat and now she is back with a bang by dropping her amazing pictures on Instagram and here is a guide which will lead you to her best photos.

Amrapali Dubey started her career with daily soap serials and was a part of shows like Saat Phere and Maayka which used to air on Zee TV. After all this, Amrapali gave a shot to Bhojpuri cinemas and after that, she became the sensation of the Bhojpuri Industry.

Amrapali Dubey in Beige ethnic outfit

In this picture, Amrapali Dubey is posing in a beige frilled suit in which she is carrying her curly hair and is looking beautiful in it and she wrote the caption as Love In London and she is surely dropping some love in London as she is carrying the ethnic look well.

Amrapali in the silver bodycon outfit

In this picture, Amrapali is posing on the streets of London and is looking that she is ready for the party. She carried the look with high black boots and her curls always give a glam kick to her outfit.

Amrapali in Blue Saree

Amrapali Dubey is giving some sultry look in this blue saree as she is a perfect combination of being hot and cute and yes this time she is out with her hot picture and that too in blue saree. She is carrying the look well with bangles and Jhumkas.

Amrapali in lace sheer dress

In this picture, Amrapali is looking like the Bhojpuri version of Elsa as she is carrying a dress that makes her look like Elsa and she has taken a beautiful mirror selfie in which she is flaunting her curves.

