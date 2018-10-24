Bhojpuri item girl Amrapali Dubey known for her curvaceous body and her sultry expressions has updated her official Instagram account with her new post. In the photo, Amrapali Dubey looks breathtaking in her desi attire looking like a perfect bride to be. Bhojpuri queen has already garnered 7,323 likes and the comment section is jam packed with compliments and appreciations for her beauty in a span of just three hours

Bhojpuri item girl Amrapali Dubey is back to rule the hearts of her millions of fans with her glamorous bridal look. One of the most popular and sexiest actresses of the Bhojpuri industry, known for her curvaceous body and her sultry expressions has updated her official Instagram account with her new post. In the photo, Amrapali Dubey looks breathtaking in her desi attire looking like a perfect bride to be. Bhojpuri queen has already garnered 7,323 likes and the comment section is jam packed with compliments and appreciations for her beauty in a span of just three hours.

Talking about the picture Amrapali is dressed in an exquisite plunging neckline red lengha which is beautifully embroidered with golden borders. She has complemented her bridal look with Kohled eyes, dark pink lipstick, mang tika and a nathani. In the picture she is wishing her fans a very good morning with her throwback bridal picture.

Amrapali Dubey made her acting debut with Nirahua Hindustani opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav popularly known as Nirahua in 2014. Work wise Amrapali will be seen in upcoming films like, Nirahua Chalal Sasural , Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Hindustani 3 opposite Shubhi Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav, and Sher singh opposite Pawan Singh.

