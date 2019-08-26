Amrapali Dubey photos: Bhojpuri dazzler Amrapali Dubey as we all know has a unique fashion sense and today with her unique fashion sense she storms the internet by wearing a sky blue mini dress, no doubt, the diva was looking adorable yet stylish in the western outfit.

Amrapali Dubey photos: Blue is the colour of freedom, and for Mondays Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey chooses sky blue dress to make your day more! Indeed the diva has a unique fashion sense, which made her stand out from the crowd, and now her unique fashion sense has again stormed the internet and her fans couldn’t stop gushing over it.

In the photo the diva can be seen donning a sky blue netted mini dress and let her hair loose, no doubt the diva looks alluring in western outfit, within 2 hours the photo got a massive likes of 16000 and comment section had been flooded with love and appraise comments, indeed the diva rules her fan’s heart.

Being an avid social media user, the Amrapali knows the right way to glue her fans by sharing her hot photos and videos, and it seems like the diva is all set to rule the social media world too. Amrapali, as we know, has been counted as one of the topmost actresses of Bhojpuri entertainment world, some of her films like Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Kashi Amarnath, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Hindustani 3 and Nirahua Chalal London are box office hit, not just that, the diva is an ace dancer and some of her songs like Phagua Mein Fatata Jawani, Marab Hamar Baccha Ba, Aamrapali Re Kach Kach Khali, Tani Chhoo La, Raate Diya Butake, has garnered more than 40 million views on YouTube.

With some of her commendable work, the diva has bagged many awards for outstanding performance in the Bhojpuri cinemas. Recently her film Nirahua Rickshawala 2 got 150 million views on Youtube video, that means she has a massive fan following all around the world to that the diva shared her happiness on Instagram,m and captioned the photo: Nirahua Rickshawala 2 is a film full with action, emotion, romance, revenge and a lot of drama, celebrating 150 million views on Youtube.

