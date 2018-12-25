Amrapali Dubey hot photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey simply sizzles in her black outfit like a star. The stunning lady who is currently gearing up for her upcoming projects, took to her official Instagram handle to share her uber-hot post with 432k followers who simply love and praise her talent in the superhit movies.

Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey is the heart and soul of the industry who immensely love and praise her talent. She is one of the most bankable divas of film fraternity who has good number of blockbusters under her belt. Known for her sexy and sultry dance moves in pictures like Nirahua Hindustani which was her first step to the world of fame. Ever the release of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua who is said to me her boyfriend, Amrapali is simply enjoying the stardom. Be it characters in the movies or a funny two second clip, Dubey knows how to slay it like a perfect and fine actor.

Recently, Amrapali Dubey who is quite active on social media, took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot award function pictures. In series of photos shared, Amrapali Dubey looks stunning as she poses for a picture in a black and golden shimmery dress. With the best actress award in her hand, Dubey’s happiness and grin on her face is simply unmissable. Giving a perfect treat to her 432k fans by posting her sizzling photos on Christmas 2018, Amrapali’s latest Instagram photo has garnered over 11.7k likes so far.

Talking about her movies, Amrapali Dubey began her career in 2014 with Dinesh Lal Yadav starrer Nirahua Hindustani. From the very first film of the star to the upcoming Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2 and Lallu Ki Laila, Dubey’s films are a much-awaited projects in the Bhojpuri industry.

