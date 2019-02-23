One of the finest Bhojpuri actresses, Amrapali Dubey never ceases to capture the hearts of her fans with her beautiful photos. The diva has made her mark in the Bhojpuri film industry with her phenomenal performance in every movie and her sizzling chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The gorgeous actor took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo that will have you dumbfounded.

The Bhojpuri bombshell will be next seen in films like Nirahua Chalal London

Amrapali Dubey who has become the Instagram sensation keeps her fans hooked with her beautiful photos and sexy videos. The gorgeous actor recently took to her Instagram account to share her latest photos in which she is donning in classy black and cream lehenga. Posing beautifully for the camera her graceful smile will make your hearts melt. The actress is loved for her jolly disposition making her way through the hearts of her fans. The Bhojpuri diva has already garnered more than 5 k likes on her 1-hour old post and is buzzing with the comments of her fans.

Amrapali made her debut in Bhojpuri cinema in 2015 with a leading role in Nirahua Hindustani opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav. The duo’s on-screen chemistry was loved so much by the audience that they gave back to back more than 20 blockbuster hits together. The actress had played the leading role in the TV show Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein as Suman. Dubey had also enacted in Mera Naam Karegi Roshan and Sahara One fiction show Haunted Nights.

Some of her blockbuster hits include Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rickshawala 2, Jigarwala, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Raja Babu, Doodh Ka Karz, Aashiq Awara, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Ram Lakhan, Satya, Kashi Amarnath, Border, Nirahua hindustani 3 and many more.

Furthermore, the diva will be seen next in Nirahua Chalal London and Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav and Sher Singh opposite Pawan Singh.

