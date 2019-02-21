Amrapali Dubey photos: These 10 stunning photos of Bhojpuri YouTube sensation Amrapali Dubey will blow your mind! She is one of the most popular actresses in Bhojpuri cinema and has worked in several big Bhojpuri films. Have a look!

Amrapali Dubey photos: Bhojpuri YouTube sensation Amrapali Dubey is one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who has proved her worth with her phenomenal acting skills and work in Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Border, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Kashi Amarnath, Nirahua Hindustani 3, among many others and is also known as one of the finest dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Amrapali Dubey is also called the Bhojpuri dancing sensation and the Bhojpuri YouTube queen as her dance videos garner millions of views and like on YouTube which is a video-streaming platform. Amrapali Dubey is also a social media sensation and Instagram queen as she keeps sharing her sexy, hot and sultry pictures as well as videos on the photo-sharing app which set the Internet on fire! Amrapali Dubey has a huge fan following on social media.

The Bhojpuri bombshell will be next seen in films like Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Sher Singh and Bidai 2. She has previously worked in Hindi television daily soaps such as Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Maayka and Saat Phere. Here are her top 10 stunning photos:

