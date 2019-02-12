Amrapali Dubey Rani Chatterjee photo: Bhojpuri beauties Amrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee, who are best known for their work in the Bhojpuri film industries and are two of the sexiest actresses in Bhojpuri cinema shared a photo with each other on Instagram which has gone viral!

Amrapali Dubey Rani Chatterjee photo: Two of the most popular and stunning actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry, Rani Chatterjee and Aamrapali Dubey had set the stage on fire with their sexy performances at Basant Utsav 2019. Bhojpuri YouTube queen Aamrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram account to share a stunning photo with Rani Chatterjee on her official Instagram account and the photo has driven their millions of fans crazy! While Aamrapali Dubey looks stunning in a purple and golden lehenga choli, Rani Chatterjee looks hot in a pastel colour Indo-western attire.

Both the Bhojpuri beauties look ravishing as they pose for the camera and the photo has taken over the Internet! While Aamrapali Dubey is called the YouTube queen of the Bhojpuri film industry as her dance videos garner millions of likes of video-streaming platform YouTube, Rani Chatterjee is one of the sexiest dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry who has been entertaining us with her phenomenal work in Bhojpuri cinema for several years now!

Aamrapali Dubey has worked in several superhit Bhojpuri films such as Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Patna Se Pakistan, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Hindustani 3, among many others. The latest photo of the two Bhojpuri actresses has gone viral on the Internet.

