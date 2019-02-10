Amrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee sexy photos: One of the most talented and popular actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Amrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee are famous for their sexy dance moves and sultry avatar. The duo will be seen on screen today at 6 pm at the Basant Utsav!

Amrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee sexy photos: Bhojpuri divas look hot as ever in their latest Instagram post

Amrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee sexy photos: The hottest and sexiest actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Amrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee have once again taken the internet by storm with their latest dance moves and photos. Recently Item girl of Bhojpuri Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures from the Basant Utsav which is supposed to go live today at 6 pm.

In the photo shared by Amrapali, she is donning a beautiful navy colored lehengas choli whereas Rani Chatterjee is dressed in a grey suit. She has complemented her style with dark red lipstick and kohl eyes. The picture in a span o just a few hours has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for their beauty.

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey has back to back movies, shows lined up for this year. Some of the movies are Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Nirahua Chalal London, Patna Junction, Sher Singh, Sher A Hindustan among others whereas, on the other hand, Rani doesn’t have many movies for the year as of yet.

Recently, there were pics that went viral from Dinesh Lal Yadav’s 40th birthday where Amrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee looked as if they are best of friends! The party was also attended by Monalisa, Kajal Raghwani, Pawan Singh, Akshara Singh, and many others! Take a look at the photos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More