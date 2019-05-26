Amrapali Dubey, Ritesh Pandey, Kajal Raghwani, Madhhu Shharma pose for Memsaab No 1 grand finale: Memsaab No 1 is a masala entertainer family and children reality show. In season 8, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas was the main judge of the reality show. This year's judges are Ritesh Pandey, Amrapali Dubey, and Kajal Raghwani.

Amrapali Dubey, Ritesh Pandey, Kajal Raghwani, Madhhu Shharma pose for Memsaab No 1 grand finale: Bhojpuri superstars Amrapali Dubey, Ritesh Pandey, Kajal Raghwani and Madhhu Sharmaa recently were spotted at the extravagant Bhojpuri event Memsaab No 1 Grand finale. To share some photos from the show, Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of pictures where she is all smiles with costars Ritesh Pandey, Madhhu Sharma, and Kajal Raghwani.

Amrapali Dubey started her acting career back in 2014 with Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. The movie was a hit at the box office and made her the icon she is now! Amrapali Dubey has a massive fan following of 700k followers on Instagram and keeps on updating her fans with her day to day activities. Whereas on the other hand Kajal Raghwani, Ritesh Pandey are no less Bhojpuri superstars!

Kajal Raghwani started her acting career back in 2013 with Rihai opposite Aditya Ozha and since then has featured in more than thirty Bhojpuri films. On the other hand, Ritesh Pandey is a singer as well as an actor and now a judge who has achieved a lot in a span of just seven to eight year!

Take a look at their pictures from the Memsaab No 1 Grand finale here:

Memsaab No 1 is a masala entertainer family and children reality show. In season 8, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas was the main judge of the reality show. Take a look at a clip from the show, to see what the event is all about:

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App