Bhojpuri YouTube diva Amrapali Dubey, who is currently riding high on the success of her previous film Border opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav popularly known as Nirahua, has been breaking the Internet with her stunning photos. She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Bhojpuri film Saiyyan Thanedaar which also stars singer-turned-actor Ritesh Pandey who is one of the most sensational Bhojpuri singers. The Bhojpuri diva on Tuesday morning uploaded a selfie on the photo-sharing platform Instagram along with her co-star Ritesh Pandey and the photo has gone viral on the Internet.

Talking about the photo, Bhojpuri beauty Amrapali captioned the picture on the sets of the much-awaited film Saiyyan Thaanedaar and said that the first schedule of the film is finally done and dusted. She even in the picture said she is working with her favourite co-stars- Ritesh Pandey and Shaikh Bunty.

In the photo, we can see Amrapali dressed in a gold studded red lengha with a deep plunging neckline showing off her curvaceous body, she has complemented her look with gold jewellery an to give herself a proper bridal look and she has paired it with a gold nathani. Her makeup is subtle with pretty kohled eyes and dark pink glossy lipstick and a silver bindi. Amrapali looks exquisite as she poses next to the very handsome Ritesh Pandey who is also dressed in a red sherwani for the shoot. Both Amrapali and Ritesh are all smiles in the photo which has taken over the Internet in just a span of 4 hours.

Amrapali Dubey has worked with all the superstars of the Bhojpuri film industry such as Pawan Singh, Ritesh Pandey, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav among others.

Her latest Nirahua Hindustani 3 trailer has gone viral and has garnered 4.3 million views in just 3 days.

