Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey, who is currently riding on the success of her previous film Border, is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Bhojpuri film SaiyyanThaanedaar which also stars singer-turned-actor Ritesh Pandey who is one of the most sensational Bhojpuri singers. The Bhojpuri diva on Friday posted a selfie on her official Instagram account along with her co-star Ritesh Pandey and the photo has gone viral on the Internet.

Sharing the photo, Amrapali wrote that the photo is from the sets of the much-awaited film SaiyyanThaanedaar and said that she is posing with the boy who has a golden voice who is none other than Ritesh Pandey. In the photo, we see Amrapali dressed in a stunning pink and blue suit while Ritesh Pandey looks dapper in his bearded look. Both Amrapali and Ritesh are all smiles in the photo which has taken over the Internet.

According to media reports, Ritesh Pandey will be playing the role of a cop in SaiyyanThaanedaar. Besides this, Amrapali Dubey will also be seen in Sher Singh which also stars Bhojpuri megastar, Pawan Singh. Amrapali Dubey is one of the most adored Bhojpuri actresses who has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films.

