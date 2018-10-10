Singer-turned-actor of the Bhojpuri film industry, Ritesh Pandey is busy shooting for his upcoming film, Saiyan Thanedar which also stars Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey. The phenomenal singer-actor on Wednesday took to his official Instagram account to share a photo from the sets of the film in which he is seen posing with the Bhojpuri dancing queen.

Ritesh Pandey will be playing the role of a tough cop in the film

Singer-turned-actor of the Bhojpuri film industry, Ritesh Pandey is busy shooting for his upcoming film, Saiyan Thanedar which also stars Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey. The phenomenal singer-actor on Wednesday took to his official Instagram account to share a photo from the sets of the film in which he is seen posing with the Bhojpuri dancing queen. In the photo, which has taken social media by storm, we see Amrapali Dubey dressed in a sexy pink body-hugging dress and Ritesh Pandey, on the other hand, looks dapper in a black and white T-shirt.

According to media speculations, Ritesh Pandey will be playing the role of a tough cop in the film and will be seen in a full action-packed avatar while Amrapali will be playing the role of the love of his life! Amrapali Dubey will also be seen in one of the most anticipated Bhojpuri films of this year titled Sher Singh which stars Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh in the lead role.

She is one of the sexiest actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and is known for her sizzling dance moves.

