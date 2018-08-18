After making her fans, go into a frenzy with her sexy belly dance, Bhojpuri diva Amrapali Dubey is back with another exceptional dance video and you can't afford to miss it. The actor is showcasing her sexy dance moves to the beats of popular number Ni Main Vodka Laga Ke Tere Naal Nachna and has just nailed it. Here's you can watch the video:

Bhojpuri cinema star Amrapali Dubey has come up with another eye-catching video and we bet that you can’t take your eyes off as the YouTube sensation moves her body to the tunes of popular number Ni Main Vodka Laga Ke Tere Naal Nachna. Donning a black check printed crop top and pencil skirt, the actor is looking the combination of both hot and classy. Adding to the beauty of Amrapali in the video is her dance moves and she is totally nailing with it.

The video has garnered over thousands of views, and Amrapali’s could not resist themselves from pouring in compliments for the beauty. Most of the comments in the section reads compliments like “Nice looking, Hot dance, and Waah bht fit and fine lg rhe ho aap…amrapali mam….beautiful…”

Ni main vodka lagake 😍❤️ A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Aug 11, 2018 at 7:08am PDT

Recently, the actor took the Internet by storm after her new song ‘Marad Abhi Baccha Ba’ hit the YouTube. In the song, the actor was seen sharing the screen with Khesari Lal Yadav. The song was featured on the YouTube on August 4, 2018 and became an instant.

Meanwhile, Amrapali is busy shooting for her upcoming movie Sher Singh in Jodhpur. In the movie, she will be seen sharing the screens with Pawan Singh. Till now, there is no official release date for the movie, but is expected to hit the screen sometime next year. Amrapali Dubey became the household name after she made her debut in the Zee Tv show Saat Phere and Maayka and besides this, she has also been a part of Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

It wont be wrong if we call Amrapali the queen of Bhojpuri cinema as she has been a part of some of the prominent films of Bhojpuri cinema including Patna Se Pakistan, Jigarwala, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Doodh Ka Karz, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Nirahua Satal Rahe, among many others.

