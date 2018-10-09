Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey, who is currently riding on the success of her previous blockbuster Border, is busy shooting for her upcoming film Sher Singh opposite Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh.

Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey, who is currently riding on the success of her previous blockbuster Border, is busy shooting for her upcoming film Sher Singh opposite Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh. The Bhojpuri diva keeps sharing photos and videos from the sets of the film and also keeps updating fans with the developments in both her professional as well as personal life. Her photos and videos shared by her on her official Instagram account drive fans crazy and her latest photo is just too adorable and therefore one cannot keep their eyes off it!

In the photo, we see Amrapali holding an adorable little boy in her arms and sharing the photo, she wrote that she is officially in love with this boy!

Both Amrapali and the little baby are looking adorable! Isn’t it? Amrapali Dubey is one of the most sensational actors of the Bhojpuri film industry who is known for her phenomenal dance moves. She has a massive fan following across the country and is also a social media sensation with over 150,000 followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.

